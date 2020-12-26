Srinagar, Today's Paper
Webinar on Air quality in Kashmir to be held today

Peoples’ Environmental Council (PEC), in collaboration with the University of Kashmir is organizing a webinar on “Air Quality in Kashmir: Status, Source, and Implications”, on Sunday. 

“The webinar will feature four technical presentations as: “Seasonality and Sources of Particulate Pollution in Kashmir” by Prof ShakilRomshoo, Dean Research, University of Kashmir. “Hazardous Effects of Air Pollution on Health of People” by Dr. ParvaizKoul, Professor and Head, Pulmonary and Internal Medicine, Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences. “Air Pollution in Kashmir – Perspective and Challenges before Pollution Control Board” by Rafi Ahmad Bhat Regional Director, Kashmir, J&K State Pollution Control Board, and “Air Quality and Air Pollution – Health Impact Assessment Modelling in Srinagar” by TavoosHasanBhat Sr. health and Safety Officer, Sheikh Shakbout Medical City, Abu Dhabi,” the statement reads.

The link for the webinar is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89813346682 on zoom platform and will start at 8 am.

