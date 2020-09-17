Webinar on NEP-2020 concludes

The three-day webinar on National Educational Policy-2020 concluded here on Thursday.

The webinar, organized by Government College of Education, MA Road was aimed at creating awareness among the students and faculty members with regard to the policy.

Exhaustive deliberations were held on the policy vis-à-vis higher education, school education and teacher education.

Dean School of Education, BB Ambedkar University, Lucknow, Professor Arvind Jha and Dean Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies, Savitribai Phule University Pune, Prof Sanjeev Sonawani were the key speakers during the event.

They described the policy as a milestone document in the context of nation-building expected to overhaul the entire academic system in the country from pre-primary to tertiary level.

During the programme, several queries were raised by the stakeholders from higher education and school education regarding implementation of the policy which were responded to by the speakers.