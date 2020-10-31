Webinar on safe dental practices amid COVID held

Safe Hands Dental Health & Awareness Centre, Baghat, Airport Road, here has initiated a month-long webinar series on, ‘Safe Dental Practice in COVID Times’ where leading practicing dentists from the country and abroad are expected to share their experiences of providing safe dental treatment to their patients.

The organisers said the aim is to disseminate proven safety protocols and COVID containment knowledge in the domain for safety of patients and dentists, alike. In this direction, the inaugural session of the webinar series was organized on 31st of October, 2020 using Google Meet with live YouTube Streaming for mass participation.

The participants were welcomed by Dr Tieka Rashid, Head Clinician, Safe Hands Dentistry. This was followed by a brief insight on the subject by Rajinder Sir, academician from Tyndale Biscoe School, Srinagar. The event was graced by the inaugural message by Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department, J&K and message by Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary to Govt., Information & Public Relations Department, J&K. The session was also graced by Dr. Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Medical College, Srinagar, Professor Mohammad Mushtaq, Secretary, J&K Dental Council, Professor Mohammad Salim Khan, HoD Community Medicine, GMC, Srinagar, Professor Shilpashree KB from Oxford Dental College, Bangalore.