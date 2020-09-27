Week-long workshop concludes at NIT

The week-long workshop on short-term course titled “Large scale grid integration of renewable energy sources: Challenges and Issues” culminated at National Institute of Technology (NIT) here on Sunday.

The event was organised by electrical engineering department of the Institute and coordinated by Prof AH Bhat (HOD), Dr Neeraj Gupta and Dr Ravi Bhushan. The course was sponsored by TEQIP-III, NIT Srinagar.

More than 170 participants from IITs, NITs, and foreign Universities attended the course. Speaking on the valedictory function, Prof Rakesh Sehgal, Director, NIT Srinagar who was the chief guest of the event, emphasized on the use of renewable energy sources especially in Kashmir for overcoming energy crisis in the winter season. He congratulated the department including organizing team for holding the online course, free of cost for everyone during the pandemic situation.

The Director also appreciated the effort of the eminent speakers for making the vent a success. Prof Sukumar Mishra of IIT Delhi presided over the event as a guest of honour and focused on the importance of renewable energy use which reduces global warming. Prof Bhat summarized all the expert sessions. Senior NIT faculty, Prof MF Wani, TEQIP-III Coordinator was also present on the occasion and shared informative about the theme of the STC.