Week-long workshop on research methodology concludes at KU

A week-long workshop on research methodology in social sciences concluded at the University of Kashmir.

The workshop was organised jointly by the varsity’s Media Education and Research Centre (MERC) and Department of Social Work (DoSW). Addressing as chief guest the valedictory session of the workshop, KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said that research has to be designed and planned so as to respond to the needs and demands of the society.

“Research is fuelled by curiosity and gets reflected in its ability to provide validated and fact-based answers to questions concerning the society at large,” he said, adding that budding researchers should focus on key principles underlying research and its practical applications.

“What you learn through research and what you eventually give to the society is important,” Dr Mir said, asserting that the aim of academic research is not just to push further the boundaries of knowledge but to develop an understanding of research tools and techniques, research strategy, research design and research methodology.

“We are trying to have some consensus at enhancing the stipend/scholarships for our university’s research scholars as well as increasing the number of fellowships too,” he said.

Elaborating on core workshop objectives, Head MERC DrAaliya Ahmed said it was designed to equip research scholars with a set of skills and potentiality to undertake effective research in their respective disciplines and to acquaint them with hands-on approach on developing a broader understanding of research methods and techniques.

“From developing hypotheses to framing research design, quantitative and qualitative research tools, analysis and interpretation of data, the workshop tried to cater to the needs of research scholars,” she said, adding that participating scholars had plethora of questions and their detailed interactions with resource persons during various technical sessions offered them greater exposure and broader canvas to work on their approved research themes. Dr Ahmed also said they intend to organise more such workshops in future. Dr Shazia Manzoor, senior faculty from DoSW assured more such collaborations in future. “Interdisciplinary and collaborative approach is a positive sign towards developing academic and research culture,” she said. Referring to Covid-19 pandemic, she said there have been difficult times but research activities continued to be carried out in the university in line with the necessary guidelines.

Nasir Mirza, senior faculty member MERC too stressed for more such programmes in future in the overall interest of the budding researchers. Dr Sarfaraz Ahmed, Assistant Professor DoSW conducted proceedings of the valedictory session.