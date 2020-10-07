Wildlife Deptt organises function at Hokarsar

On the occasion of Wildlife Week 2020, a function was organized here today by the Department of Wildlife Protection J&K Government, Wetlands Division Kashmir, at Hokersar Wetland Reserve.

An official statement said the main aim of the function was to sensitize people especially school going children about the importance of the Migratory birds and their roll for the Conservation of the migratory bird habitats.

Many students from nearby schools all Range officers of the division and field staff participated in the function. Main emphasis was given regarding the impact of plastic wastes in the Wetlands. The participants inculcated detrimental role of the plastic pollutants which has choked feeding channels of the Wetlands.