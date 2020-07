J&K Hajj Committee on Saturday said it has received passports from Hajj Committee of India for onward distribution among the pilgrims.

A statement said because of the present situation due to COVID19 pandemic, the Committee was not in a position to distribute the passports.

“However, it has been decided that the process of distribution of passports shall be reviewed after August 1 provided the ongoing situation permits for which a separate notification shall be issued,” said the statement.