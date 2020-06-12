With markets set to open, SMC conducts fumigation drive across city

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Friday carried a fumigation drive across city ahead of the reopening of city markets.

Special teams of the Corporation equipped with modern technology sprayed special chemical water on roads, markets and buildings for disinfection of these structures.

The drive was carried on the directions of SMC Commissioner, Ganzanfar Ali, said an official.

Fumigation was done at several markets including Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, Residency Road, MA Road, Karan Nagar, Batamaloo and other places.

The sanitation teams also removed the dust from roads at historical Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) and its adjacent areas.

“We have been directed to improve the sanitation of the city. We are being provided with special equipment to protect ourselves from any infection while carrying out the sanitation,” said Choudhary Mehraj-u-Din Buja, SMC Enforcement Officer, who supervised the drive.

He said all men on the job have been counseled on how to protect themselves from the COVID19.

Garbage collection points and dumpsters were also sterilized and sanitized during the drive.

“All these activities will be a norm now as precautionary measure against coronavirus. As markets are reopening on Saturday, we are fully prepared to play our role,” said the SMC Commissioner.

He said the business establishments were being provided dustbins for collection and disposal of garbage on scientific lines.

A special sterilization drive was also carried at Srinagar Press Enclave which houses the offices of several media houses.

“Journalists in Kashmir are doing their job despite odds. They are on the forefront to keep people informed about the situation,” he said. “Therefore, we decided to carry a special sterilization of Press Enclave and media houses to minimize chances of infection.”

In an effort to spread the awareness among public on coronavirus, the SMC used information, education and communication partners to reach out to people.

“We have increased manpower for sanitation of public places and markets falling within the municipal limits,” the Commissioner said.