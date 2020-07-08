Woman, 36, dies in Srinagar; J&K COVID-19 toll now 144

A 36-year-old woman from Nehru Park Srinagar died on Wednesday at a hospital here, six days after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said. Her death has taken the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 144.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura told news agency GNS that the woman died due to “cardiopulmonary arrest” at 2:40 a.m.

“She was a known case of hypertension with T2DM,” he said.

The young woman has had ‘post renal transplant’ in 2016 and she had reported to hospital’s emergency on June 28 with complaints of shortness of breath, Professor Jan said.

“She was admitted and a preliminary diagnosis of pneumothorax was made and covid-19 sample was taken which came out positive on July 2. The patient had B/L Intercostal drain in place,” he added.

With her death, 130 people in Kashmir and 14 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 35 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (28), Kulgam (17), Shopian (13), Anantnag (12), Budgam (10), Jammu (8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (four), Bandipora (three), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.