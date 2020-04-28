Woman constable, official injured in stone pelting on LAWDA team

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Tuesday carried out demolition drive several areas here.

A statement said the drive was carried out under the supervision of enforcement officer in the areas of Wangund-Teilbal, Chandpora-Harwan, Nishat-Syed Colony, Lashkari Mohalla and Laam-Braine during which seven illegal structures were demolished including four double-storey houses, one single storey structure, one concrete block and one shop.

“During the demolition drive there was resistance at Wangund-Teilbal by people who had gathered on spot and there was heavy stone pelting which resulted in law and order problem,” said the statement. “In the process some police personnel including a woman constable and officials of the LAWDA including in charge supervisor, Mehraj-ud-Din Pendit were injured.”

Amid the COVID19 pandemic and the lockdown, the statement said, miscreants were taking undue advantage and indulging in illegal constructions. “But theses unscrupulous elements will not be allowed to indulge in any sort of violation and setting up illegal constructions,” said the statement.

It cautioned people residing within the LAWDA jurisdiction to not to go for any illegal constructions/encroachments since the enforcement wing will continue with demolition of illegal constructions.

“Moreover tripper/load carrier owners are directed not to carry any type of construction material in the prohibited area of Dal/Nigeen Lakes without proper permission from the agencies,” the statement said.



