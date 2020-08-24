Women equally vulnerable to COVID19: Experts

Health experts on Monday maintained though COVID19 apparently may appear more lethal among men compared to women, the diseases has caused deaths at the same rate among men and women in Kashmir.

This was stated by Dr Rouf Hussain Rather, In-charge Data Analysis section at Divisional COVID19 Control Room, Kashmir.

He said 563 COVID deaths have been recorded in Kashmir; including 368 men out of 16,796 male positive cases while 195 women have died of 8,191 female positive cases.

“The crude mortality rate is 2.1% among men and 2.3% among women, which after statistical analysis appears similar. The apparent 0.2% more mortality among females has been found statistically insignificant,” he said.

The experts observed that more positive cases and subsequently more deaths among men were due to their frequent movement for work and other activities.

Dr Hussain stressed upon use of face mask, cough and sneezing etiquettes, social distancing, not touching the face and nose with unclean hands and frequent hand washing.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikant Balasahib Suse incharge Divisional COVID19 Control Room advised people to follow preventive measures to contain the spread of infection.