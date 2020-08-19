Editor's Picks, Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 19, 2020, 11:42 PM

Work begins on 'Rigid Concrete Pavement' of civil secretariat–Rambagh road

‘Technology being used for first time at a large scale in J&K’
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 19, 2020, 11:42 PM

J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) Wednesday started work on Rs 9.16 crore “Rigid Concrete Pavement “of civil secretariat to Rambagh Chowk road.

The work on the sub-project being executed under World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) was kick started in presence of Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Chief Executive Officer, J&KERA and JTFRP.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Ten more die of Covid-19; J&K toll now 600

File Representational Pic

49 travelers among 654 new Covid-19 cases; J&K tally now 31371

Representational Pic

Militant associate held with grenade in central Kashmir's Ganderbal: Police

GK File Photo

Militants release video of Baramulla attack, police calls it an attempt to glamorise militancy

Javed Iqbal Tara, Director, Kashmir ERA informed the CEO that the 1.9 km road stretch was being upgraded with an objective of  making the vulnerable portions of Indira Gandhi road resilient to floods by using the rigid concrete pavement technology instead of the conventional flexible pavement which was more susceptible  to damages during water logging.

He said the road portion was being upgraded at an approximate cost of Rs 9.16 crore. The project has a timeline of 12 months and will directly benefit thousands of people living on both the sides of the road which include Rambagh, Solina, Allochibagh, Tulsi Bagh, Hazuri Bagh, Magarmal Bagh, Saraibala, Shaheedgunj, Maharaji Bazar, Natipora, Bakshi Stadium and Batmaloo.

Shah also inspected the progress of work on the Rigid Concrete Pavement of 1.49 km Peerbagh-Humhama road portion of the Indira Gandhi road. The Director informed that work on road stretch was in full swing and as on date work on 500 meters has been completed.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Ten more die of Covid-19; J&K toll now 600

File Representational Pic

49 travelers among 654 new Covid-19 cases; J&K tally now 31371

Representational Pic

Militant associate held with grenade in central Kashmir's Ganderbal: Police

File Pic of Pranab Mukherjee

Mukherjee remains haemodynamically stable, is on ventilatory support: Hospital

This is for the first time that Concrete Rigid Pavement Technology was being used at a large scale for up-gradation of roads in J&K.

The technology was being used as a long term protection against the recurrent damages caused due to the frequent water logging during the torrential rains and to make the vital road stretch leading up to Srinagar airport more durable and flood resilient.

Similarly another significant road in Srinagar which is also vulnerable to recurrent  damages due to  water logging – eastern foreshore road around  Brari-Nambal water body in downtown was also being upgraded using the technology under JTFRP.

The CEO directed the engineers to complete all the necessary formalities for start of work on other road sub-projects. He also directed engineers to closely supervise and monitor the progress of works under execution to ensure that timelines for the completion of these works were met and all the quality control parameters of the works were fully complied with.

Related News