Work on developmental projects to resume on June 1

The administration here has permitted restarting execution of developmental works put on hold since late March after outbreak of COVID19.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has directed all departments concerned and agencies to restart execution on all infrastructure-based developmental works forthwith.

Instructions in this regard were issued in a meeting of senior officers of the departments convened under the chairmanship of the DC.

Permission and instructions for immediate restarting of execution of work was given for over 260 works which include various important and major developmental projects.

These include 64 works of R&B, 50 of SMC Drainage, 49 of RDD, 28 of TLM-PDD, 16 of PHE and 11 of LAWDA. These 218 works are under execution at an estimated cost of Rs 585.5 crore.

The remaining 46 works also include various major developmental projects of crucial importance. Under execution at Rs 720.5 crore in aggregate these include eight works each of ERA and JKPC, six of PCD, four of SKUAST, three each of SKIMS Soura, SKIMS Bemina and I&FC, two each of CPWD, PMGSY and Wakf Board, and one each of Housing Board, NBCC, Sports Council and SICOP.

Put together, these 264 works are under execution at over Rs 1,300 crore. These works include a host of crucial infrastructural projects in various sectors ranging from health to roads and bridges to drainage to power and water to lake and environment conservation and beautification.

The crucial project of strengthening of fire services apparatus of Srinagar city approved under the Smart City project is included in these works.

The departments have been asked to restart work on all these projects beginning June 1.

Speaking in the meeting, the DC said that it is time that developmental works put on hold due to COVID19 were restarted, adding that all important requisites and precautions that need following have been taken care of and will be followed.

He said all departments and agencies have been sensitised about the kinds of precautions that their workforce need to follow.

The DC said the government was aware of risks and challenges that COVID19 poses and that the decision to restart development works has been taken after weighing them and putting in place a mechanism of precautions to ensure it was all a safe and successful exercise.