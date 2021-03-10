'Work with devotion to maintain public order'

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar accompanied by DIG CKR and other senior officers interacted with probationary IPS officers at Police Control Room Kashmir here.

During the interaction with the probationary IPS officers, IGP Kashmir and DIG CKR shared some of the work experience of J&K Police and CAPF Units. They briefed them how coordination is being maintained among different security agencies working in Kashmir. They also briefed the probationary IPS officers about the challenges being faced by the J&K Police and security forces to maintain internal security in Kashmir.

“The IGP also briefed them about the current challenges being faced by the police in view of militancy, fresh recruitment of youths into militant ranks, new burial management, law & order issues and other security issues in Kashmir. Besides role of CAPFs in performing duties like law & order, ROP, VIP security, election duties, Amarnath Yatra and guarding vital installations were also highlighted in detail,” police spokesperson said in a statement.

IGP Kashmir also briefed them about various modes of intelligence collections pertaining to militancy related cases. “He also brief them about launching of prompt joint anti-militancy operations with other security forces to achieve the desired result with minimum or zero collateral damage.”

IGP Kashmir urged the officers to work with zeal and devotion to maintain public order and normalcy wherever they were posted. He observed that adherence to the rule of law, fairness and complete honesty must be the benchmark of their future professional work. He wished the officers successful career in the Indian Police Service.

On the occasion, DIG CKR and other senior officers of J&K Police also shared their experiences in tackling militancy related activities and other social crimes. They were also briefed about the process of monitoring the militancy activities and other related activities and the security measures in place to tackle any such activity.

A detailed presentation describing the anti-militancy operations launched by Police and other security force agencies and neutralizing the top militancy commanders was presented by the SSP Anantnag. He further displayed the role of J&K Police in maintenance of law & order. Later on, IGP Kashmir also replied to the several questions raised by the probationary IPS office