Workshop on anti-plagiarism held at KU

Department of Bioresources, University of Kashmir (KU) on Wednesday organized one-day online workshop on “Plagiarism – An Opportunity to Learn, Teach & Excel,” in collaboration with Turnitin.

While inaugurating the workshop, Vice Chancellor (VC), KU Prof Talat Ahmad stressed upon research ethics and integrity especially in the present era of technology and knowledge explosion.

He emphasized the need to revise priorities by all stakeholders, including government, national agencies, Universities and teachers in these difficult times and said all should work together to create a national strategy for education and professional learning

“We need to pool and share our resources, using latest technologies for the collective growth of all,” said Prof Talat.

Prof Akbar Masood, Dean Academic Affairs, KU welcomed the participants and highlighted the teaching activities carried out at the University.

Prof Shakil A Romshoo, Dean Research highlighted the research activity and various projects going in the varsity and stressed upon the quality research in his key note address.

Earlier, Dr Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Coordinator, Department of Bioresources said: “We are going through tough times and COVID19 lockdown has put a lot of strain on academic activities and teaching learning process. So, in order to maintain the academic activities, it is imperative to look out for ways to effectively contribute to educational society.”

The workshop provided hands-on training sessions regarding use of Turnitin Feedback Studio and newly launch tool Grade Scope. The workshop ended with vote of thanks by Dr Mir.

According to the organisers, the basic agenda of the workshop was to spread awareness among the teaching community about different forms of research misconduct, challenges in publishing of research, predatory or fake journals, plagiarism — its various forms and examples and other issues.

Around 965 participants including heads of departments, faculty members and research scholars from various institutions from Kashmir and other parts of the country attended the online workshop.