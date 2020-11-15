World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims | City Traffic Police organizes candle-light vigil

The Srinagar City Traffic Police today organized on road activity and candle light vigil at Jehangir Chowk.

The event was organised in remembrance of the road traffic victims on ‘UN’s World Day of remembrance for Road traffic victims’ to reach out to maximum possible number of individuals and groups especially youth of the society.

The on road activity was organized in collaboration with Kashmir Road Safety Foundation. On the occasion, general public was stressed and educated to follow the instructions and safety measures as envisaged under rules to safeguard their own and others precious lives.

‘The data analysis has shown the maximum number of traffic related deaths are that of youth of every society’, said City Traffic Police official. He said that the aim and objective of the programme is to minimize the deaths & injuries due to road traffic accidents by educating the people on roads.

“City Traffic police has been proactive in its unrelenting and continuous efforts to prevent traffic accidents and to save precious lives due to careless and negligent driving resulting in fatal road accidents,” it added.