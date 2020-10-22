Srinagar, Today's Paper
World Food Prize laureate inaugurates training programme at SKUAST-K

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Kashmir(SKUAST-K), Shalimar is holding ten days online international training programme on “Climate Risk Assessment and its Management through Agro meteorological Approaches” from 21st October, 2020.

In this regard, the inaugural function of the training program was organized yesterday at 5:30 PM through online mode comprising of guests of national and international repute.

Prof. Rattan Lal, Director Carbon Management and Sequestration Center, The Ohio State University USA, who is also the recipient of World Food Prize 2020 (Nobel Prize of Asia) was the Chief Guest of the session.

Dr. Ch. Srinivasaroa, Director ICAR NAARM, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Extension, SKUAST K, Dr. Nazir A. Ganai, Director, Planning and Monitoring and PI NAHEP SKUASTK were the other guests on the occasion.

During the inaugural address, Dr.Rattan Lal appreciated university work and emphasised on importance of agro-meteorology in achieving food security and sustainable development goals. He also enlightened participants on need of soil, water and air conservation.

He appreciated the Course and Co-Course Directors viz., Dr. Latief Ahmad and Dr. Syed Sheraz Mahdi and other members of the organizing committee for organising this much needed training programme of international standard which was attended by more than 330 participants across the globe.

