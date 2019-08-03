World Nature Conservation Day celebrated at New Bonvivant School

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

As part of World Nature Conservation Day, Mass Media Division Kashmir of Department of Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing organized drawing and seminar competition at New Bonvivant School, Aali Masjid Hawal road Srinagar.

Students of around a dozen schools participated in the event. The programme commenced with a rally from Eidgah Park to school campus in which more than 200 students participated. The rally was flagged off by Mass Media Officer Shama Roohi and Chairman of New Bonvivant School Nazir Ahmad Wani was also present on the occasion.

According to a statement, in the drawing competition Muqadus Farooq of New Bonvivant School got the Ist prize, Areeba Mushtaq of New Bonvivant School and Sadaf Jan of Meridian Public School shared the 2nd prize while Arib Assad of New Bonvivant School got the 3rd position.

In the debate competition, Muntaha Nazir of New Bonvivant School got the Ist prize, Mohammad Sadiq of Rehmania Educational Institute got the 2nd position while Arsh Shaban of Sultan- ul -Arifeen School got the 3rd prize.