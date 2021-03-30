Years on, Western Foreshore Road project sees little progress

Despite passing of several years, the ambitious Western Foreshore Road project has witnessed little progress.

The project is aimed to ease traffic flow from Dalgate to Saida Kadal area and prevent encroachment of Dal Lake western portion.

An official said that the multi-crore project is to be around 3 km starting from Mamta Crossing near Dalgate up to the Saida Kadal. An official of Lakes & Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) said that there were certain aspects of the project which had to be cleared. He said it included the best proposed alignment for the road, land acquisition and rehabilitation of those of the affected families.

“There were three road alignments proposed by different departments and after much deliberation the best alignment was chosen. Among the departments that proposed the alignments from LAWDA, R&B and Survey of India. After the board of directors meeting, the proposal by LAWDA was approved. There were also land acquisition and rehabilitation aspects which were also addressed,” said the official.

In 2019, then Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu had approved the alignment construction of 3.2-km of the project. The LG had also directed the authorities to come up with a rehabilitation plan for over 4,000 families who are likely to get affected by the road construction.

Executive Engineer, LAWDA, Feroz Ahmed Mir said that the project is going to help in overall conservation of Dal and also help to ease traffic congestion along Dalgate to Saidakadal. He said the majority of the formalities related to the project are completed and all the departments are coordinating so that the process is speeded up.

“The R&B department was asked to make a DPR which has been finalized. The survey part, land acquisition and technical vetting part stands completed and the project is now at the administration level. It is going on track and will be completed accordingly,” Mir said.

Chief Engineer R&B, Showket Jeelani said that the DPR has been completed by the department.

“We have completed the DPR. The project is at the consideration stage at administration level. As soon as further processes will be completed, the project will go ahead accordingly,” he said.