Young students must draw inspiration from contributions of eminent personalities: Prof Talat

Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad on Sunday presided over Professor Majid Husain Memorial Lecture.

The online lecture was organised by the varsity’s Department of Geography and Disaster Management (DGDM) in memory of late Professor Husain, who headed the Department (then Department of Geography and Regional Management) from 1981 to 1987.

Asserting that Professor Husain, apart from being an erudite scholar, was a great human being, Prof Talat said memorial lectures are a fitting tribute to eminent personalities who have left an indelible mark with their contributions.

“Such lecturers help young students to draw inspiration from great people who have immensely contributed to the institutions they served by dint of their determination,” he said.

He said that such events also help reinforce the resolve to carry forward the rich legacy of our predecessors.

Prof M H Qureshi, professor of Geography (retd.) at JNU’s Centre for the Study of Regional Development, delivered the Memorial Lecture titled ‘Agriculture and Development’.

Professor Qureshi underscored the need to introduce technological advancements in agriculture development to “reduce the drudgery of labour.”

“Technology enhances efficiency. Primitive technology is value-neutral which even the poor can afford. The intermediate technology is income-biased and may not be available to all. Then there is highly-sophisticated technology which cannot be owned or operated by individuals and has to be brought under social control to enable farmers to benefit from it,” he said.

Prof Qureshi gave an extensive account of the zamindari system as well as the distribution and classification of land in the country.

Prof Ashok Aima, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Jammu, who was a guest of honour, recalled his association with Prof Husain.

“Prof Majid Husain’s vast contributions in the country’s academic growth are unparalleled. Today’s event is a great occasion to remember his contributions and introduce him to the young students and scientists,” he said.

MrSimrandeep Singh, IAS, Special Secretary to Government, Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department, shared his experiences and association with Professor Husain during his coaching for IAS examination.

He said Professor Husain was a celebrity geography teacher who inspired him to study for IAS.

“He has written a book on almost all aspects of geography,” he said.

Head of KU’s DGDM Prof Shamim Ahmad Shah highlighted the academic achievements of Prof Husain.

Prof Husain, alumni of AMU, was among founders of the Department of Geography and Regional Development (now DGDM).

“The department grew by leaps and bounds during his tenure and organised very important international events including INCA International and NAGI under his leadership,” he said.

Prof Husain has written several books including ‘Geography of J&K’ and ‘Geographical Thought’.

Pertinently, the varsity’s DGDM has the distinction of offering a PG programme in Disaster Management apart from research degree in the field as well. It has already undertaken several studies, through some top-notch projects, on critical issues pertaining to J&K, including floods, glaciers and disaster vulnerability assessment. It is among the first few departments to get funding under the FIST programme of the DST and also the SAP programme of the UGC.

DrJaved Ahmad conducted proceedings of the lecture while DrParvez Ahmad delivered a vote of thanks.

The lecture, apart from family members of Professor Husain and a huge gathering of students, was attended by renowned academicians including Prof AslamMehmood, Prof RaiesAkthar, Prof SikandarFarooq, Prof HasinaAsha, Prof MohinderDutta and Prof M Ishtiaque.