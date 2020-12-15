'Youth can play important role in awareness of traffic rules'

Continuing with its efforts to encourage people to follow traffic rules, Traffic Police City Tuesday organized awareness cum counselling event at Pantha Chowk here.

Additional Superintendent of Police City (Traffic) Zahoor Ahmad Wani held an interaction with commuters and drivers apprising them about their role in making roads accident free.

“Wearing helmet, fastening seat belt and not exceeding speed limit on roads are keys to road safety. We have to collectively respect rights of commuters. Our right to drive on roads should not endanger the life of other commuters,” the ASP told a group of youngsters.

He asked youngsters to be agents of awareness and impart counselling in their respective localities about traffic rules to make roads accident free.

“Contact your local government agency and tell them what measures you think are needed in your area and if you are organizing your own Road Safety events, ask them to support and publicize your activity,” an official told youngsters while encouraging them to be part of these activities.

A city traffic department spokesperson said that during the counselling session, Deputy SP Traffic City, Ghulam Hassan was also present.

The spokesperson added that during the programme the drivers and commuters were made to understand the serious results of traffic violations.

“The effects of violation to laws was depicted by quoting numerous examples where some fatal injuries had been reported,” he said.

He added that on the occasion volunteers from NGOs viz Kashmir Road Safety Foundation, Gods lap and National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau and International Human Rights remain associated during counseling session.

“Emphasis was given to report to curb eve teasing and other harassments to female passengers, overloading, overcharging, behavior of drivers and use of safety standards during driving,” he informed.