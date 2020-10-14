Youth killed after hit by army vehicle at Batwara, sparks protests

A youth was killed when an army vehicle hit a motorcycle in Batwara area here on Wednesday, sparking protests.

Reports said the youth was hit by the army vehicle outside BB Cantonment and he died on the spot. The reports said groups of people assembled at the spot and held protest, demanding arrest of erring driver. The protestors also clashed with police, however, no one was injured in the incident.

The traffic movement on Sonawar-Panthchowk road was disrupted due to the protests for around two hours. The police later chased away the protestors to restore traffic. Police identified the slain as Abdul Rashid, a resident of Budgam. He was working as sweeper in Srinagar Municipal Corporation. An official said the body was taken to PCR Kashmir for medico-legal formalities. Police have also registered a case in police station Ram Munshi Bagh and stated investigations.