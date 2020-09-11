Zakura-Batpora road in shambles

Residents of Zakura and adjoining here on Friday accsued the authorities of failing to repair the Zakura-Batpora road, giving tough time to locals and commuters.

Many commuters said the road was dotted with potholes which makes the journey a back-breaking exercise. They said several areas with population in thousands depend on this road for daily routine. The area also houses a Women’s College, they said.

The locals have appealed to the higher authorities to direct the department concerned to macadamize the road to provide relief to the people