Zakura-Batpora road in shambles

File Pic

Residents of Zakura and adjoining here on Friday accsued the authorities of failing to repair the Zakura-Batpora road, giving tough time to locals and commuters.

Many commuters said the road was dotted with potholes which makes the journey a back-breaking exercise. They said several areas with population in thousands depend on this road for daily routine. The area also houses a Women’s College, they said.

Representational Pic

Representational Photo

Representational Pic

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

The locals have appealed to the higher authorities to direct the department concerned to macadamize the road to provide relief to the people

