SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 1:29 AM

1 dies, 1 critically injured in Rajouri accident

Representational Photo
A 28-years-old man died while another sustained injuries in a road accident that took place in Rajouri town area on Monday.

Police said that the accident took place when a motorcycle and a Tata Mobile vehicle collided with each other at Phalyana Muradpur near Rajouri town and the two persons got injured.

“The duo was shifted to Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri where one of the injured was declared dead,” Police said.

Police identified the deceased as Deepak Sanwal of Argi and the injured as Rishav Kumar, son of Subash Chander of Dhangri Rajouri.

