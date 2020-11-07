120 kanal encroached wildlife land retrieved in Pahalgam

At least 120 kanal of wildlife land was retrieved in Mamal area of Pahalgam resort on Saturday.

Wildlife department, Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA), Forest department, Revenue, Municipal Committee Pahalgam and Police jointly carried the eviction drive.

“The team retrieved around 120 kanal land encroached illegally by over 40 parties in Mamal Wildlife Zone,” an official said.

He said, besides two huts, few dokas and fencing raised on this land was also demolished.

An official said some people had also occupied more land than they were originally allotted from the Compartment 60 under the Revenue Act in 1944.

“The land for which the inhabitants had recorded rights is legal but the remaining land that was illegally occupied was recovered,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA), Mushtaq Simnani told Greater Kashmir that the drive being carried in a phased manner would continue.

“Today, in the first phase, we retrieved wildlife land. In the second phase on November 9, all the encroached forest land will be retrieved while in the third phase on November 11, encroachments on state land will be removed,” Simnani said.

He said the notices to all the illegal occupants were served in advance.