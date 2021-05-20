Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Leh,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 1:21 AM

134 fresh COVID cases reported in Ladakh, one more dies

Press Trust of India
Leh,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 1:21 AM
Representational Image [Source: mohamed Hassan from Pixabay]
Representational Image [Source: mohamed Hassan from Pixabay]

Ladakh recorded 134 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the total infection tally to 16,918 while one person died taking the number of fatalities to 171, officials said on Thursday.

As many as 127 people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, pushing the total number of recoveries to 15,158 in the union territory, officials said. Of the 134 new cases, 124 were reported from Leh and 10 cases from Kargil, they said.

Trending News
Representational Image [Source: Pixabay]

Demolition drive held at Saida Kadal

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad distributing ration kits among Shikara-walas in Dal Lake

Ration kits distributed among Shikara-walas in Dal Lake

File Photo of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz.

DC Srinagar visits various Panchayats

File Photo of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal

CJ issues directions on filing cases

With the death of one patient from COVID reported from Kargil, the total number of deaths in Ladakh has reached 171, which includes 123 in Leh and 48 in Kargil.

Out of the total discharged cases, 96 patients were from Leh and 31 from Kargil, officials said.

With this, the total number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 1,589, which includes 1,328 in Leh district and 261 in Kargil district, they said.

Tagged in ,
Related News