18 big projects face Rs 26,000 cr cost escalation in J&K: GoI report

A government of India report has pointed out that delay in timely execution of 18 projects in J&K has resulted in cost escalation of Rs 26,062 crore.

According to the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) report, the cost of 18 projects originally estimated at Rs 30,483 crore, has now gone up to Rs 56,545 crore in J&K due to delay in execution. The government has already spent Rs 40,882 crore.

The MOSPI monitors infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above.

According to union ministry’s report not only the projects are facing cost escalation but also time overrun. Udhampur-Baramulla rail link is late by 20 years.

According to the report, the Pakal Dul hydroelectric project facing time overrun of 63 months. It was approved in 2014. The AIIMS at Awantipora Kashmir is facing delay in execution.

The report points out the delay in completion of road widening of Srinagar-Jammu National highway. The Qazigund Banihal road link is facing delay of 62 months.

Srinagar to Banihal road was approved on 2011, it is facing time overrun of 76 months. “This project was approved on June 2011 with Capital Investment of Rs 1100.70 crore with schedule completion date June 2014. Present Physical progress is 90%. Out of 65.41kms only 57.44 KM length has been completed.”

“Four laning of Udhampur-Ramban Section of National Highway was approved on December 2015 with Capital Investment of Rs. 2136.97 crore with schedule completion date July 2020. Present Physical progress is 58.90%.”

“Four laning of Ramban-Banihal project was approved on December 2015 with Capital Investment of Rs. 2168.66 crore with schedule completion date Dec’20. Present physical progress is 17.07%.”

As per the report, the cost overruns due to general price escalation could not be avoided, the cost escalation on account of delay could be minimized.

“The mechanism of Standing Committees (under chairmanship of Additional Secretary of concerned Ministry) in each Ministry to review the time and cost overruns in projects and to fix the responsibility thereof has to be made more effective and realistic. Rigorous monitoring and initiating appropriate remedial measures on priority by administrative Ministries are warranted to ensure timely completion of projects scheduled for commissioning.”