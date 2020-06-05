182 new cases take J&K total to 3324

J&K had 182 new cases of COVID19 on Friday, taking the total confirmed cases of the viral illness here to 3324.

From 1621 cases on 25 May to 3324 cases today, the numbers have doubled in 11 days in J&K. This is a drop from 13 days time to double last week. The case doubling time has reduced considerably in J&K which was 17 days at the beginning of May. This is due to the high number of cases being confirmed everyday.

In the past one week, from last Friday to this, 723 COVID19 cases have added to J&K’s numbers. In the meantime, 140 more people have recovered from the viral infection, the total number of recovered patients reaching 1086 today.

Of the 182 new cases reported today, 108 were from Kashmir division and 74 from Jammu division.

Five doctors were among the new cases of COVID19 in Kashmir division. These include four from Srinagar and one from Anantnag district.

In addition, nine pregnant women have also tested positive today.

On Friday, district Shopian had the highest number of cases at 42. Of these, 41 were people who were contacts of positive cases while one is a traveler.

District Srinagar had 22 cases, 18 of them contacts of known cases while the rest are travellers.

District Kupwara had 13 cases from Tekipora, Varno and Sultanpora areas. All of these are contacts of earlier positives.

District Budgam had nine cases, Baramulla seven and Bandipora recorded four cases today. Most of these are contacts of known cases, J&K government said.

District Kulgam and Ganderbal had two and one new case respectively. Pulwama also saw two COVID19 cases today.

Out of the total cases reported today, 67 are travellers. Of these, 57 are from Jammu division.

In Kashmir division, 89698 samples have been taken till date. Most sampling has taken place in Srinagar district. Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD to directorate of health services, said 15249 people have been sampled in this district till date. “The district has 366 cases confirmed till date,” he said.

Anantnag has the highest number of confirmed COVID cases at 383. 8348 samples have been tested from this district,” said Dr Haroon.