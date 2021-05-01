2 feared drowned as truck falls into stream in Ramsu

Two persons were feared drowned after a vegetable laden truck rolled down into Bisleri Nallah (stream) running alongside Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Hingni Ramsu the previous night.

Police said, a rashly driven vegetable laden truck en route to Kashmir from Jammu went out of control near Hingni Ramsu and fell into fast flowing Bisleri Nallah alongside highway at Hingni Ramsu. Both the driver and its helper went missing after the accident. They were feared drowned, added the police.

“Soon after the accident, rescue teams, comprising police along with local volunteers, rushed to the spot but neither the driver nor the conductor of the truck could be found in the badly damaged submerged cabin of the truck,” police said.

Superintendent of Police Ramban PD Nitya also visited the accident site at Hingni Ramsu and monitored the search operation launched by police and local volunteers.

It is being presumed that both driver and his helper have washed away in strong water currents of Bisleri Nallah. However, rescue-operation to trace them was going on, till the filing of this report.

Police registered a case FIR number 42 at Police Station Ramsu for further investigations.