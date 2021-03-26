2 killed, 9 injured in Rajouri road accidents

Two minors were killed while nine other persons sustained injuries in two separate accidents in Thannamandi and Manajkote tehsil areas of Rajouri district on Friday.

Police said that a Tata Sumo, bearing registration number JK11 9709, met with an accident at Alal in Thannamandi this afternoon when it turned turtle crossing a roadside slope. The Sumo was on its way from old Thannamandi to Alal village when the mishap occurred.

“Nine persons got injured in this accident. They were shifted to the sub district hospital Thannamandi where a twelve-year old girl identified as Shahida Kouser, daughter of Mohammad Altaf, resident of Dhok Thannamandi succumbed to her injuries,” the police added.

Other eight injured were under treatment in the hospital, said police, adding that two of them with grave injuries were also critical.

The injured persons were identified as Mohammed Sayeed, 50, son of Abdul Rashid, resident of Dodassan Pain, Saima Kouser, 22, daughter of Mohammad Bashir, resident of Baryoon, Yasmeen, 23, wife of Shakeel Ahmed, resident of Darra, Abdul Rashid, 65, son of Noor Din, resident of Darra, Makhna, 70, son of Sultan, resident of Alal, Nusrat Akhter, 18, daughter of Ghulam Ahmed, resident of Dhoke, Shakeela Begum, 35, wife of Mohammad Altaf, resident of Dhoke, Saima Kouser, 28, wife of Basharat Hussain, resident of Darra.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Thannamandi police station.

In a separate accident which took place at Yadunath bridge near Manjakote tehsil headquarter, a teenager was killed, while other was critically injured.

Police informed that a motorcycle, while plying on the highway near Yadunath bridge, skidded off the road, resulting into injuries to both the motor-cyclist and the pillion-rider. Both the injured were shifted to Manjakote hospital.

“One of them identified as Mohammad Atiq, son of Mohammad Shoket, resident of Dhari Dhara succumbed to his injuries,” said police adding that the other injured boy was under treatment and was critical.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Manjakote police station.