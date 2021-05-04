Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
May 5, 2021

2 militants killed in Sopore encounter

A police officer said the operation was launched in Nathipora Sopore by army, police and CRPF.
Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore tehsil of Baramulla district on Tuesday evening, police said.

“Two militants have been killed in operation and sanitisation is underway,” SSP Sopore, Sudhashu Verma, said.

A police officer said the operation was launched in Nathipora Sopore by army, police and CRPF.

“They were given ample opportunity to surrender, but they refused and opened fire,” the police officer said.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told the Greater Kashmir that family of a local militant has been called for identification. He said that one among the slain militants is a non-local who was involved in killing of two councillors.

Police in a statement said one of the killed militants has been identified as Hamas alias Asrar alias Saria, a foreign militant affiliated with LeT and was active since March 2018 in North Kashmir.

Police said that as per pictures another militant is Waseem Ahmad Lone of Hatlangoo and family has been called for identification.

The statement said Hamas was part of a group involved in several militant crimes including planning and executing of attacks on security establishments. He was also the mastermind of Sopore incident along with Mudasir Pandit dated 29/03/2021 in which two Municipal Councillors and a policeman got killed.

