2 OGWs arrested in Lawaypora attack: IGP

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Friday said that they have arrested two Over Ground Workers of militants and seized a car in connection with the Lawaypora militant attack in which two Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed on Thursday.

He identified them as Muzaffar Mir and Javaid Sheikh and said the duo provided logistic support for carrying out the attack. Two CRPF personnel including an officer were killed and two others were injured in the hit and run militant attack on Srinagar-Baramulla highway on Thursday.

“Yesterday, a very sad incident took place in which two of our colleagues were killed while two others were injured. Srinagar and Bandipora police by working for entire night solved the case,” Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of the two CRPF personnel held at Humhama in Budgam district.

Giving the sequence of events about the attack, he said that Nadeem Abrar Bhat alias Abu Brar of Narbal who is LeT commander, dropped in at the house of one of his relatives, Muzaffar Ahmad Mir at Maloora Mujgund. “He asked him to give him two OGWs as he wants to carry out an attack,” he said. “Muzaffar then asked one Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, who deals in timber with him, and later both met Nadeem.”

The IGP said that on 24 March these three persons Nadeem, Muzaffar and Javaid carried out a recce of the area. “Next day in the second half they carried out the attack,” he said, adding that Bandipora police arrested Javaid in the car. “During the searches of the vehicle some empty rounds were found,” he said. “During the questioning he revealed the entire story.”

“Muzaffar was also arrested and his car bearing registration number HR10Q-6583 used in the incident was also seized,” he said. “Both OGWs have been arrested while Brar along with two foreigners will be tracked soon.”

When asked whether the militants had come by foot to carry out the attack, the top police officer said the gunmen were dropped some 150 meters away from the spot and after firing they ran away in the vehicle. “Then Javaid dropped them in Sumbal area Bandipora district.”

The Kashmir police chief also confirmed that one rifle has been taken away by the attackers. About the attacks in the city, IGP said Srinagar outskirts have remained very hot especially this axis as it connects with Barmulla, Bandipora, Budgam, and Srinagar. “We are changing strategy. We have brought SSPs operations in Srinagar and Budgam. Both the SSPs are working together and very soon the militants will be neutralized.”

He also informed that Budgam police has arrested one person who has confessed involvement in two robberies.