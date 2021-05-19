national, Today's Paper
IANS
Mumbai,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 1:48 AM

26 die in Arabian Sea, 49 missing

Centre orders probe
IANS
Mumbai,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 1:48 AM
Representational Image [Source: Comfreak from Pixabay]
Representational Image [Source: Comfreak from Pixabay]

In a gruesome tragedy, at least 26 persons on board the drifting Barge Papaa-305 met a watery end in the stormy Arabian Sea in the aftermath of the Cyclone Tauktae while another 49 are still missing, as the Centre ordered a probe into the incident, officials said here on Wednesday.

Their bodies have been brought to Mumbai by Indian Navy ships which had gone on dare-devil rescue missions since the past 48 hours.

Trending News
Representational Image

Joint Director, Information Kashmir condoles demise of senior Journalist Gulzar Ahmad

Advisor Baseer Khan reviews Covid management, meets various stakeholders

DGP J&K dedicates Operations Command vehicles for JKP personnel in Jammu

Representational Image [Source: Pete Linforth from Pixabay]

Highly-contagious 2nd COVID wave transmitting at a faster pace: Expert

The Union Ministry for Petroleum & Natural Gas late this evening ordered setting up a high-level committee to probe the sequence of events leading to the stranding of ONGC vessels in the Cyclone Tauktae, etc.

The Western Naval Command confirmed the deaths of the 26 persons even as efforts are underway to trace another 49 who are untraceable missing in the still choppy seas near the Bombay High Fields, around 175 kms off Mumbai.

INS Kochi has brought the bodies to the Mumbai harbour, along with many of the others rescued.

Latest News

Krishna Dhaba attack | JJB rejects bail application of 2 juveniles

'All Srinagar visitors to be under home quarantine for 21 days'

Representational Image

Joint Director, Information Kashmir condoles demise of senior Journalist Gulzar Ahmad

Srinagar Jammu highway closed for repair work

A total of 261 persons were on board Pappa-305, an accommodation barge.

Rescue operations are still continuing in the Arabian Sea as the weather conditions improved since this morning.

Tagged in ,
Related News