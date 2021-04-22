Front Page, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 12:57 AM

3.14 lakh new cases, 2,104 deaths in India

UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 12:57 AM
A healthcare worker checks the nasal swab taken for COVID-19 testing at Jammu railway station on Sunday April 18, 2021. Mir Imran/GK
The number of daily coronavirus cases in India hit a record high with over 3.14 lakh new infections being reported, pushing the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,59,30,965, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

A total of 3,14,835 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 43rd in a row, the active cases have increased to 22,91,428 comprising 14.38 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 84.46 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,34,54,880. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.16 per cent, the data stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the ICMR, 27,27,05,103 samples have been tested up to April 21 with 16,51,711 samples being tested on Wednesday.

