At least three persons got injured in a road accident that took place at Dandesar in Nowshera on Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway on Tuesday.

Police said that the accident took place when a Xylo vehicle JK02BH 4254 on the way to Jammu from Poonch’s Mendhar turned turtle in the middle of road near Dandesar village falling under the jurisdiction of Nowshera police station.