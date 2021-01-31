Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
5 injured in scuffle over water dispute

Five people have sustained injuries in a scuffle that took place over a dispute related to a water source in Kotan village of Mendhar sub division in Poonch district.

Officials of police said that the scuffle took place on Sunday evening and all the injured were brought to sub district hospital Mendhar.

Officials informed that two families from Kotan indulged in scuffle over a dispute of water source and shared blows and fist.

” Five people got injured in the scuffle who were shifted to Mendhar sub district hospital.” the officials said.

They added that four of the injured have been referred to Jammu medical college for specialised treatment.

The injured have been identified as Bashir Ahmed Mir,  Mohd Ibrahim, Muhammad Aslam, Manzoor Hussain and Mohd Fareed.

