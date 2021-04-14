Sports, Today's Paper
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 15, 2021, 1:07 AM

58th National Roller Skating Championship | J&K Masters Roller Hockey Team clinches gold medal

Jammu,
UPDATED: April 15, 2021, 1:07 AM

The star studded Masters Roller Hockey Team of Jammu and Kashmir clinched gold medal in the recently concluded 58th National Roller Skating Championship held at Chandigarh.

In the league matches of the championship, J&K defeated teams of Punjab and Chandigarh while they had a draw with Haryana team.

For team J&K, Ankush, Krish Raibrinder, Sanjeev played exceptionally well throughout the tournament while goalkeeper Gagan Singh Jamwal saved the crucial goals in the final match against Chandigarh and eventually his team emerged victorious.

Other members of the gold medal winning team were Param Veer Singh Bhatia, Ramneesh Sharma, Arvin Singh, Sourab bakshi, Mohit and Narinder Malhotra . This is for the second time in a row that team J&K won a gold medal at the championship.

Meanwhile, President of Jammu and Kashmir Roller Skating Association (JKRSA), GS Khurmi has congratulated the medal winning skaters for their “brilliant performance” at the national level.

“It is a proud moment for JKRSA that both the Masters and Senior Men’s Roller Hockey Team again shined at this national level tournament,” he said.

