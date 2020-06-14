600 Kashmiris stuck in Dubai seek evacuation

More than 600 Kashmiris stranded in Dubai and many others stuck in rest of emirates of the UAE for months together owing to covid19 lockdown are anxious to return home.

Among the stranded are men who have lost jobs, pregnant women, children, elderly and those with medical emergencies.

“I am jobless for three months in Dubai. We are around 20 to 25 persons who were working in the same company but now we are without a job. We want to go back home,” a stranded person told this paper.

“We are running short of money and cannot afford even to buy for ourselves two meals a day. We don’t even have proper accommodation. Our request to government is to take us out of here,” he said, adding that most of them had “medical emergencies” at their homes in Kashmir.

Another stranded, Muhammad Ashraf Ahanger, said that more than 600 persons in Dubai were eager to return home and “have registered with the Indian Embassy several weeks back”.

“The stranded persons include pregnant women, medical emergency cases, children and those who have suffered job loss,” Ahanger said. “We don’t have money and food and it is hard for us to survive here. Our humble appeal for the Ministry of External Affairs and authorities in Jammu and Kashmir is to evacuate us from here,” Ahanger said.

Another stranded said: “The company, I (along with others) was working for has asked us to vacate the accommodation at the earliest. But we don’t have any means of going back home as the air traffic remains suspended. We urge for more special flights to evacuate us,” he said.

Musadiq Shah, coordinator of J&K Shopkeepers and Employees Forum in UAE who is trying to arrange charter flights said many stranded people are reaching out to him for help.

Shah said he received an email from a Kashmiri living in Dubai which read, “Please help me I want to go home because of the death of my elder brother. It is my humble request to help me get flight to Srinagar airport or Amritsar airport.”

Many stranded have also sent messages to Greater Kashmir on social media narrating their “hardships”.

“Please highlight our problems we are facing tremendous difficulties here,” Arshid from Dubai wrote on Twitter.

Some stranded persons who have formed a group “Kashmiris in Dubai” wrote on Twitter: “Eyes full of tears, fading hope of return to Kashmir appealing Kashmir administration who are paying deaf ear to our situation for 4 direct flights from Dubai to Kashmir. Says a Kashmiri who is stuck in Dubai on visit visa from last 4 months (sic).”

Till now two flights of Air India under the “Vande Bharat Mission” of Government of India on May 22 and June 11 have brought more than 300 stranded Kashmiris from Dubai.

As part of the phase 2 of this Mission a Riyadh-Srinagar Air India flight arrived here on May 29 while Dammam – Srinagar flight arrived on May 31. The flight between Jeddah to Srinagar was on June 4.

A special flight between Qatar-Srinagar operated on May 31 while the Muscat- Srinagar flight was on Tuesday, June 2 with capacity of more than 150 passengers.

A special Air India flight shall also bring stranded Kashmiris, mostly students from Krygyzstan on June 26, official said.

Earlier in May, flights from Bangladesh brought hundreds of stranded Kashmiri students, who on their arrival, were put under administrative quarantine and allowed to go home only after their test for Covid-19 came out negative.