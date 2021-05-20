67 deaths, 4169 test positive

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 67 deaths attributed to Covid-19 while 4169 persons tested positive for the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of fatalities to 3422.

J&K has witnessed daily Covid deaths in excess of 60 in the last four days; 273 persons have died since Monday. Jammu is fast catching up with Kashmir in terms of deaths reported due to this virus; Jammu has reported 1612 deaths and Kashmir 1810 fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic.

As per the details shared by the health department, on Thursday out of 67 deaths reported, 41 patients succumbed in Jammu and 26 in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

Again the highest number of patients succumbed in Government Medical College Jammu. Out of 67 deaths reported today, 17 died in GMC Jammu, 07 in GMC Rajouri, 01 in GMC Kathua, 01 in GH Gandhi Nagar Jammu, 02 in GMC Doda, 02 in DH Udhampur, 02 in SMVDNH Katra, 01 in CHC Mendhar, 01 in CHC Bhaderwah, 07 in Home/ Brought Dead, 02 in SKIMS Soura, 03 SKIMS JVC Bemina, 04 in SMHS Srinagar, 03 in DH Pulwama, 03 in DH Kulgam, 02 in SDH Kupwara, 02 in GMC Anantnag, 01 in LD Hosp, 02 in GMC Baramulla, 02 in CD Hosp Srinagar, 01 in CHC Pethkoot & 01 in JLNM Srinagar.

While the deaths attributed to Covid have seen no let up, the Covid infection cases are also refusing to die down. Jammu and Kashmir reported 4169 Covid infection cases, of which again Kashmir is leading in terms of having the majority of positive cases reported from its 10 districts. Kashmir reported 2651 positive cases in the last 24 hours, 1518 positive cases have been reported from Jammu Division.

Srinagar reported 674 cases, Baramulla 333, Budgam 393, Pulwama 187, Kupwara 206, Anantnag 255, Bandipora 215, Ganderbal 117, Kulgam 206, Shopian 65, Jammu 499, Udhampur 180, Rajouri 158, Doda 79, Kathua 174, Samba 117, Kishtwar 55, Poonch 56, Ramban 124 and Reasi 76.

The total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 50554 including 29638 from Kashmir division and 20916 from Jammu division.

With 4042 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 206081 which is 79 percent of the total cases.

As per the details, 3307 patients are admitted in hospitals, 2767 are on oxygen support and 118 on ventilator support.