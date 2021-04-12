7 killed in Doda mini-bus accident

Seven passengers were killed and several others seriously injured when the mini-bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into Kalnai river Monday afternoon on Thathri-Gandoh road, 42 kms from Doda town.

According to police, the mini-bus (JK06A-6733) was on its way from Doda to Chilli. Such was the impact of the accident that the vehicle broke into two parts after hitting the boulders in the river. Four persons died on the spot while three others succumbed to their injuries later in the hospital.

The injured were first shifted to Trauma Hospital Thathri and then airlifted to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu. One of the injured succumbed in Doda hospital while two others succumbed to their grievous injuries at GMC, Jammu this evening.

Those killed have been identified as Yasir Hussain S/O Bashir Ahmed R/O Dhrouth, Shakar Din S/O Abdul Aziz R/O Tanta-Kahara, Kali Begum W/O Abdul Karim R/O Piyakul, Anju Devi D/O Sunil Kumar R/O Sewa Chirala, Kali Begum W/O late Muhammad Ibrahim and Sudesha Devi W/O Man Singh R/O Suhanda Shiva.

The injured have been identified as Tanveer Ahmed S/O Ali Hussain R/O Chilly Malath, Abdul Latif S/O Muhammad Ibrahim R/O Chilly, Ghulam Muhammad S/O Fatah Muhammad R/O Gali-Bhatoli and Prem Chand S/O Sant Ram R/O Bajja Chirala.