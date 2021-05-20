7000 lockdown violators fined, over 1200 arrested

While strict Corona restrictions continue in Kashmir, till now about 7000 persons have been fined and 1200 arrested for violations and authorities have decided to go stricter in the coming days.

On Sunday the LG administration extended the ‘COVID curfew’ by another week till May 24 in all 20 districts in J&K though essential services were exempted from the lockdown. This is the fourth successive extension of COVID curfew in the valley since April 29. The latest extension came in the backdrop of unabated rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in J&K, particularly the summer capital Srinagar which has recorded the major chunk of positive cases during the last over a month.

Reports of restrictions came in from Sopore, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in north and Shopian, Anantnag, Pulwama and Kulgam in south Kashmir. Shops and business establishments were closed and roads wore a deserted look in these districts, where police parties were patrolling their respective areas to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown.

Business and other activities remained crippled in central Kashmir districts of Budgam and Ganderbal, where roads have been closed with barbed wires in most parts to prevent movement of vehicles and people.