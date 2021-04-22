778 violators fined, action against 2 coaching centres, large gathering

Police in its efforts to implement COVID-19 guidelines strictly has arrested 09 persons in the last 24 hours, lodged 07 FIRs and also realized the fine to the tune of Rs. 194,870/- from 778 people for violating the guidelines/rules.

According to a statement issued here, the J&K Police has been organizing several public awareness drives, interactions with religious leaders, distribution of masks, public announcements and distribution of pamphlets across Kashmir.

“The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley. In Baramulla, two coaching centers were found in violation of SOPs/guidelines issued by the district administration and were accordingly closed till further orders. Meanwhile, in Kupwara a large public gathering/congregation was booked for violating the SOPs/guidelines by not maintaining social distancing,” it said.

“Community members are once again requested to cooperate with the Police in containing the spread of Coronavirus by following the SOPs/guidelines/protocols for the safety of the people. The special drive shall remain continue throughout the districts of Kashmir Valley to strengthen the safety measures,” it further added.