90 Palestinians injured in E.Jerusalem clashes

Some 90 Palestinians were injured in the second night of the ongoing violent clashes with Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem, it was reported on Sunday.

Sixteen of them were taken to hospital, Israeli radio reported, citing Palestinian medics.

An Israeli police spokesman said on Sunday morning that confrontations took place on Saturday night at the Damascus Gate, one of the entrances to the Old City, and around the holy site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, reports dpanws agency.

Several arrests were made, the spokesman added. Police used rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades, media reports said.

On Saturday, more than 90,000 devout Muslims had gathered in the Noble Sanctuary, where al-Aqsa Mosque is located, to pray on the last weekend before the fasting month of Ramadan ends.