Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 30, 2021, 11:26 PM

'Adhere to COVID SOPs'

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 30, 2021, 11:26 PM
GK File Photo
GK File Photo

Srinagar Municipal Commissioner, Athar Aamir Khan today urged people to take all the precautions to save themselves from COVID.

“People must adhere to Covid safety protocols, including social distancing, hand hygiene, sanitisation, mask-wearing. with earnest consideration; and to heed to all the Lockdown covenants,” Khan said addressing mediapersons here.

Trending News
Representational Photo

COVID-19 | 118 violators arrested, 730 fined: Police

Representational Photo

8 cases registered against lockdown violations in Baramulla

File Photo of Imran Nabi Dar

NC welcomes HC's quashing of vehicle re-registration circular

Representational file photo

Potholes turn Baramulla highway into a 'cesspool'

“With the outburst of this fast-spreading mutated virus which shows variant symptoms and effects, each person inevitably has to take up a step towards saving themselves and the society” he said.

“We have to adhere to all the proactive steps taken by the officials. Otherwise, as seen through manifold instances across the globe, the situation might go out of hands,” he added.

Tagged in , ,
Related News