'Adhere to COVID SOPs'

Srinagar Municipal Commissioner, Athar Aamir Khan today urged people to take all the precautions to save themselves from COVID.

“People must adhere to Covid safety protocols, including social distancing, hand hygiene, sanitisation, mask-wearing. with earnest consideration; and to heed to all the Lockdown covenants,” Khan said addressing mediapersons here.

“With the outburst of this fast-spreading mutated virus which shows variant symptoms and effects, each person inevitably has to take up a step towards saving themselves and the society” he said.

“We have to adhere to all the proactive steps taken by the officials. Otherwise, as seen through manifold instances across the globe, the situation might go out of hands,” he added.