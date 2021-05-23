After completing probation, employees of education department demand pay fixation without confirmation

The employees of the school education department who have completed their mandatory probation period of two years have appealed to the higher authorities for fixation of their pay as per the amended rules notified in June last year.

As per the amended SRO 202 rules, employees recruited under such rules are barred monthly allowances and annual increments during the probation period of two years.

The employees are entitled for such allowances only after the completion of probation period.

A delegation of General Line Teachers (GLT) whose probation period ended this month, said that a good number of employees working in the department have completed their probation periods several months ago but they’re still waiting for fixation of their pay, delaying them the release of monthly allowances.

“We are told by the department that the fixation of pay will occur only once confirmation orders are issued in their favour by Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, and Jammu,” the aggrieved employees said.

They further said the order at the current pace may take between six to 12 months thus depriving them of the allowances.

They said some employees had submitted their cases in November last year for issuance of confirmation orders.

“Unfortunately, the same hasn’t been issued till date. Some 575 junior assistants working in the department completed their probation periods in February, this year, and have submitted their cases for confirmation but till date, nothing has happened,” the aggrieved employees said.

Also, over 1200 teachers will be submitting their cases for confirmation at Directorates in Kashmir and Jammu this month which will add up more work to the already piled up work regarding confirmation orders.

“Accepting an undertaking, as prescribed in amended SRO-202 rules notified vide S.O 194, from such employees would lessen the burden and pressure of work, and at the same time would resolve the issue of pay fixation for such employees in the department,” they said.

The delegation of employees appealed to the Administrative Secretary School Education, B K Singh and Director of School Education Kashmir and Jammu division to look into the matter and issue necessary directions for the same.

Administrative Secretary School Education, B K Singh when contacted said the matter will be discussed with Directors of Jammu and Kashmir division.