All J&K Patwar Association (AJKPA) Tuesday condoled the demise of Haji Muhammad Hussain Shah, the father of Shah Iqbal, AJKPA chief organiser.

In a statement issued here, expressing solidarity with the grief-stricken family, the members of the association expressed condolence and prayed to the Almighty Allah for granting forberance to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss and Jannat to the departed soul.