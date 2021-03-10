All govt schools to install signboards with tricolour in background

The school education department has directed all the heads of the institutions to adopt “grey and white colour scheme” for government school buildings besides installing “a signboard of standard design with tricolour of national flag in the background”.

The heads of the institutions have been also instructed to mention all the details of the school on the signboard.

As per the official document, the deputy director planning in the school education department has been appointed to monitor the district wise progress of schools in adoption of the colour shades and installation of signboards as well.

“The district wise progress on this activity has to be completed by April 30 and the weekly report has to be submitted to the administrative department,” the official document reads.

The school education department has devised a format for the schools to submit the details of the progress to the department.

All the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) have to submit the details about the number of schools which have adopted ‘colour shades of Grey and White’ besides the number of institutions which have installed signboards of desired standard design.

An official said the initiative was started in February this year and most of the schools have started working on it.

“The school heads have been instructed to adopt the colour shades of grey and for installation of the signboards. The department is seriously monitoring its progress,” the official said.

In the wake of this, the CEOs have directed the principals, zonal education officers and headmasters of the schools to ensure the completion of the activity by April 30. “Weekly progress on the said activity must reach the CEO office by each Sunday without fail,” reads an official communication issued by a CEO.