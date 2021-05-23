Apni Party appeals for communal harmony

Apni Party Vice President Chaudhary Zulfikar Ali Sunday condemned the sacrilegious act at Kotranka and demanded strict action against the elements trying to disrupt communal brotherhood in J&K with their anti-social activities.

“Spreading hate with such activities will never divert the attention of the people. People of J&K are mature enough to understand the misdeeds of such elements who are bent upon creating disturbance and promote animosity between the two communities. We have lived in peace and will continue to live with each other,” he said in a statement issued here.

Ali said that the act was aimed to divide society and it should be seriously looked into by the Police and investigation must be taken to the conclusion exposing the anti-social elements behind the act which could have triggered communal violence across J&K.

However, he appealed the people not to get provoked with such incidents which were pre-planned to exploit the emotions of the people against each other.