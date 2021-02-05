Approval of mining plans for minor blocks discussed at Ganderbal

A meeting regarding approval of mining plans for minor blocks of the district was today held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, here.

During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on allowing mining on scientific patterns by the highest bidders and in accordance with the mining plans submitted before the Mining Plan Approval Committee.

After thorough discussion approval for the mining plan was given in Block no. 3 and 5 of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stressed all committee members that it shall be ensured mining is done without disturbing the ecology around these mining blocks. Besides, mining shall be done as per the already laid down guidelines, he added.