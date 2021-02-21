Army awards compensation to porters

Army’s Keri Battalion in Rajouri has handed over cheques of compensation to some local men who suffered while working as porters along the borders.

An army spokesperson said, “Honouring the courage, commitment and sacrifice by the local porters who walk shoulder to shoulder with the army on the front line in the face of enemy fire the Keri battalion of Bhimber Gali Brigade on February 21 presented cheques of compensation to porters who suffered casualties in the line of duty.”

The two porters, who have been compensated, included Gafoor Hussain and family of late Surinder Kumar. Gafoor Hussain son of Mohammed Sharif was paid Rs 5,05,555 while father of former porter late Surinder Kumar was paid Rs 7,36,680.

The honouring ceremony was presided over by Commanding Officer of Keri Battalion with DLPO Rajouri Abdul Rashid was also present along with local sarpanches from Thatiali and Keri village.