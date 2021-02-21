Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 22, 2021, 1:28 AM

Army awards compensation to porters

Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 22, 2021, 1:28 AM

Army’s Keri Battalion in Rajouri has handed over cheques of compensation to some local men who suffered while working as porters along the borders.

An army spokesperson said, “Honouring the courage, commitment and sacrifice by the local porters who walk shoulder to shoulder with the army on the front line in the face of enemy fire the Keri battalion of Bhimber Gali Brigade on February 21 presented cheques of compensation to porters who suffered casualties in the line of duty.”

Trending News
GK File Photo

Transporters defer strike in Jammu and Kashmir

File photo [Image for representational purpose only]

September 4 Kupwara gunfight: Identity of third militant established in DNA test

Representational Photo

Decomposed body recovered in south Kashmir's Anantnag

KU annual festival 'Sonzal' from March 20, VC unveils poster 

The two porters, who have been compensated, included Gafoor Hussain and family of late Surinder Kumar. Gafoor Hussain son of Mohammed Sharif was paid Rs 5,05,555 while father of former porter late Surinder Kumar was paid Rs 7,36,680.

The honouring ceremony was presided over by Commanding Officer of Keri Battalion with DLPO Rajouri Abdul Rashid was also present along with local sarpanches from Thatiali and  Keri village.

Related News